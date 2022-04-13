DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.35 Million Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,991 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

