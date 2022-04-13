DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,500 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after acquiring an additional 399,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after acquiring an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,799,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

