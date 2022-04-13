Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

DAL traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.22. 782,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,130,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 71,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

