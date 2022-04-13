DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.91

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 109703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

DENSO ( OTCMKTS:DNZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). DENSO had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

