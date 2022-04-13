Dent Market Capitalization Tops $263.46 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Dent has a total market cap of $263.46 million and $32.68 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00034546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.