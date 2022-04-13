DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.97

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 3017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,842,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 1,926,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after buying an additional 1,018,179 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

