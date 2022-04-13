Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $114.17 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

