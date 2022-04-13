Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 589,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,624,040 shares.The stock last traded at $12.52 and had previously closed at $12.81.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.26) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $612,015,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,529 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.