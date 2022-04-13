Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($167.39) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($208.70) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €168.61 ($183.28).

ETR DB1 opened at €166.45 ($180.92) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €150.12. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €132.65 ($144.18) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($180.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

