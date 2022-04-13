Devro (LON:DVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

LON DVO opened at GBX 210 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.59 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 206.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 209.57. Devro has a 1 year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 240 ($3.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Devro’s previous dividend of $2.80. Devro’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Rohan Cummings acquired 18,911 shares of Devro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £39,523.99 ($51,503.77).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

