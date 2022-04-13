Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.29 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
