Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.29 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

