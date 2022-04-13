Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $85,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.47. 31,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.43%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

