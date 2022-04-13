Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,866 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

