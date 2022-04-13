Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $71.16

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.16, but opened at $72.75. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $71.07, with a volume of 5,178 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

