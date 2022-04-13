Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,290 ($42.87) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,792 ($36.38) on Tuesday. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,643.52. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

