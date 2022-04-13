Diploma’s (DPLM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.61) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.70).

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,810.44 ($36.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,643.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.66).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

