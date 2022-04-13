Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.03. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery Energy (DENR)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.