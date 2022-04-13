Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.03. Discovery Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 100% working interest in the petroleum exploration license 512 prospect covering an area of 584,651 gross acres located in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Santos Resource Corp.

