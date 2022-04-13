Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

