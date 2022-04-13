Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $167.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

