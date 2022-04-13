Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.22

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$62.22 and traded as high as C$74.38. Dollarama shares last traded at C$72.65, with a volume of 790,799 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.09.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$21.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.