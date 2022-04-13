Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Doma has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doma (DOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.