Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

DOMA opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Doma will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at $16,709,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

