Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 100,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,112,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,928,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $876,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $619.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 31.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.