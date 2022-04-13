DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.23.

DOYU opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $665.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 2,111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,442,549 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 274,144 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

