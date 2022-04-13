DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 78,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

