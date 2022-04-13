Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.11. 2,062,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

