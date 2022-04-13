Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 41.75 ($0.54) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.89. Duke Royalty has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.03 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £149.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 24.90 and a quick ratio of 24.43.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

