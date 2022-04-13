Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

