Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,642 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 432,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,844,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 373,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

