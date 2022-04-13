Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $160,000 Stock Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of RLAY opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.