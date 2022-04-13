Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $174,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

VIR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,635 shares of company stock worth $1,744,091 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

