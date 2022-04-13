Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 10,843 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCEL. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

FCEL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

