Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,746 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Nevro by 111.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nevro by 26.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nevro by 21.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 43.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVRO opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

