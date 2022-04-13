Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,452 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,362,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.