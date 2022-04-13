Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 491 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWA opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

