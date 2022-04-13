Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,307 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a PE ratio of 231.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

