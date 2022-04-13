DXdao 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $104,504.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $104,504.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $761.87 or 0.01847829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00280448 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

