Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE DT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.45, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

