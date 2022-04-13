Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.72 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

