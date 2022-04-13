Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 558.7% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

EVT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

