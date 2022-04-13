Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 474.3% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ETO opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 539.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

