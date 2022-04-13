Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.