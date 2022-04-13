Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

