EJF Acquisition (NASDAQ:EJFA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 244,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 131,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EJFA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

