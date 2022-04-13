Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ELD traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.35. 452,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -16.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.32. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.50.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.968717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 in the last ninety days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.