Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SOLO stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.50.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 1,966.97%. Analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

