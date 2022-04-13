Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,074,000 shares, a growth of 636.6% from the March 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.6 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

