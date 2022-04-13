Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ELMA remained flat at $$18.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Elmer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Elmer Bancorp Company Profile

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, money market, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

