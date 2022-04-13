Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ELMA remained flat at $$18.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Elmer Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.
Elmer Bancorp Company Profile
