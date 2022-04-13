Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 19391488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.80 ($0.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £68.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.33.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

