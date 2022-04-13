Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.79.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

NYSE EDR opened at 26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of 29.48 and a 200-day moving average of 29.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.